Man shot and killed after holding knife, charging at officers outside Brentwood home, police say

Police says officers shot and killed a man when he charged at them with a knife at his home in Brentwood, Long Island.

Police says officers shot and killed a man when he charged at them with a knife at his home in Brentwood, Long Island.

Police says officers shot and killed a man when he charged at them with a knife at his home in Brentwood, Long Island.

Police says officers shot and killed a man when he charged at them with a knife at his home in Brentwood, Long Island.

BRENTWOOD (WABC) -- A retired New York City correction officer was shot and killed after he charged at police while wielding a knife outside of his Brentwood home, police said.

Officers responded to a call to check on the welfare of a 54-year-old man at his Wurz Street home.

His wife let officers into the home and they encountered the man holding a knife and two apparent self-influcted wounds, police said.

The officers backed out of the home as the man followed, still holding the knife. The officers ordered him to drop the knife.

Police said he charged at officers and at least one officer discharged his firearm, striking the man.

He was pronounced dead at South Shore University Hospital.

The man had no previous arrests or domestic violence incidents, but police said they had a previous history of emotional and medical issues.

Police said the man was a retired NYC correction officer.

The man's wife is safe.

No officers were injured in the incident.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.