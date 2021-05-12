american idol

Caleb Kennedy leaves 'American Idol' after controversial video surfaces on social media

"I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people," the singer posted on social media.
Singer Caleb Kennedy is leaving "American Idol" after a controversial video surfaced on social media.

A source close to the production tells On The Red Carpet that Kennedy will no longer be moving forward in the competition. Sunday's episode will feature performances by the Top 4 with one contestant elimination.

"Hey y'all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise, but I am no longer gonna be on American Idol," the 16-year-old singer stated in a social media post. "There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that's not an excuse."



In the video, Kennedy is seen sitting next to a person who is wearing a white hood, resembling Ku Klux Klan apparel.

"I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down. I'll be taking a little time off social media to better myself, but saying that, I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me," Kennedy continued.

Kennedy made it into the Top 5 last week after singing Coldplay's "Violet Hill" and original song "Mama Said" in honor of Mother's Day.

"American Idol" airs live coast-to-coast on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET | 7:00 p.m. CT | 5:00 p.m. PT on ABC.
