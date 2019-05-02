Arts & Entertainment

Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dead at 74: Family

Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca in Star Wars, has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 74.

Family members said in a statement posted to Mayhew's Twitter account that the actor died the evening of April 30, 2019, in his North Texas home.



Mayhew played the iconic character from 1977 until 2015, when he retired for health reasons following his appearance in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Joonas Suotamo then assumed the role.

"He put his heart and his soul into the role of Chewbacca, and it showed in every frame of the films, from his knock-kneed running, firing his bowcaster from the hip, his bright blue eyes, down to each subtle movement of his head and mouth," his family said.

Mayhew is survived by his wife Angie and three children.

Family members are holding a private memorial service in June. A public memorial for fans will be held in December in Los Angeles at Empire Con LA.

