Chris Evans to voice Buzz Lightyear in new Pixar movie

"Lightyear" will explore the life of the "Toy Story" character, voiced by Tim Allen in the four "Toy Story" movies
By Marianne Garvey, CNN
LOS ANGELES -- Chris Evans is Buzz Lightyear.

The "Captain America" star will voice "the original Buzz Lightyear" in a new Pixar film, "Lightyear," the studio announced Thursday. The new film will explore the life of the "Toy Story" character, voiced by Tim Allen in the four "Toy Story" movies.

Evans explained the role in a tweet, writing: "Just to be clear, this isn't Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on."

While "Toy Story 4" finished the story of Woody and the rest of the gang, this animated prequel is set for a June 17, 2022 premiere.

Evans retired his "Captain America" role after last year's "Avengers: Endgame."

Angus MacLane, who has worked as an animator "The Incredibles," "Monsters, Inc.," WALLE" and "Ratatouille," is set to direct the new movie.

