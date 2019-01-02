ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Daryl Dragon of 'Captain and Tennille' dies at 76

In this Feb. 28, 1976 photo, Daryl Dragon and his wife Toni Tennille, of Captain & Tennille, hold the Grammy award they won for record of the year for "Love Will Keep Us Together." (AP Photo, File)

NEW YORK --
Daryl Dragon, the "Captain" of "The Captain and Tennille," has died.

Dragon died early Wednesday at a hospice in Prescott, Arizona.

Spokesman Harlan Boll said he was 76 and died of renal failure.

His former wife and musical partner, Toni Tennille, was by his side.

The Captain and Tennille had a run of easy listening hits in the 1970s, notably the chart-topping "Love Will Keep Us Together."

Their other songs included "Muskrat Love," ''Shop Around" and "Do That to Me One More Time."

The couple separated in 2013 and divorced the following year.

But they remained close, according to Boll, and Tennille even moved to Arizona to help care for Dragon.

A classically trained pianist, Dragon performed at times with the Beach Boys before meeting Tennille in the early 1970s.

PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsobituary
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bob Einstein of 'Curb,' Super Dave fame dies at 76
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child: report
Colton talks about meeting 30 women on 'The Bachelor'
'Mean' Gene Okerlund, WWE legend, dies at 76
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NYPD: 13-year-old girl stabs 14-year-old boy in Bronx high school
7-year-old girl ejected from vehicle in NJ head-on crash
Suspect surrenders in brutal attempted rape in Brooklyn
Brooklyn boy dies from apparent reaction to smell of fish
3 killed in head-on crash, driver stabbed 10 times
Police: Man stabbed during fight over parking spot
Bob Einstein of 'Curb,' Super Dave fame dies at 76
Flagship Lord and Taylor store officially closes its doors
Show More
'Mean' Gene Okerlund, WWE legend, dies at 76
Happy New Year for a Long Island Mega Millions player
Activists: Murder of 7-year-old similar to 2017 incident
Businessman guilty, ex-NYPD inspector acquitted in bribery case
Homeowner charged with manslaughter in burglar stabbing
More News