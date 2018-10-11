ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fabolous charged after alleged attack on girlfriend in New Jersey

A grand jury indicted the rapper, whose real name is John Jackson. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) --
Rapper Fabolous is now facing four felony charges for an alleged attack on his girlfriend at their New Jersey home.

A grand jury indicted the rapper, whose real name is John Jackson, for the March 28th attack in Englewood.

He's accused of hitting the mother of his two children, Emily B, several times knocking out both her front teeth.

He also reportedly threatened her with a pair of scissors and threatened to kill her relatives.

