First look at 'Pick of the Litter' docu-series on Disney+

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. -- We are getting a sneak peek at an adorable docu-series coming to Disney+.

"Pick of the Litter" follows the journey of six Northern California puppies training to become Guide Dogs for the Blind in San Rafael.

Disney released the official trailer on Tuesday.

It shows Paco, Pacino, Tulane, Raffi, Amara, Tartan and their human companions.

The trailer says, "20 months of training. Only the best will make the cut. Which of these dogs will Pick of the Litter?"

"Pick of the Litter" is based on the 2018 award-winning documentary film with the same name.

You can watch the new docu-series on Disney+ on December 20.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.
