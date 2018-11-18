Happy Birthday Mickey Mouse! Iconic character turns 90

NEW YORK (WABC) --The world is wishing a happy birthday to the one and only Mickey Mouse.
The iconic cartoon character turns 90 Sunday.
Mickey made his debut in 1928 in the animated short 'Steamboat Willie', which premiered at the Colony Theater in New York City.
He's been refered to as Walt Disney's alter ego - and is said to represent the world of animation.
To mark his birthday, a 16,000 square-foot art exhibit in Manhattan opened called Mickey: The True Original Exhibition.
The exhibition runs until February 10.
Disney is the parent company of WABC-TV.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts