ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Happy Birthday Mickey Mouse! Iconic character turns 90

EMBED </>More Videos

It's now been 90 years since the iconic Mickey Mouse made his debut.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The world is wishing a happy birthday to the one and only Mickey Mouse.

The iconic cartoon character turns 90 Sunday.

Mickey made his debut in 1928 in the animated short 'Steamboat Willie', which premiered at the Colony Theater in New York City.

He's been refered to as Walt Disney's alter ego - and is said to represent the world of animation.

To mark his birthday, a 16,000 square-foot art exhibit in Manhattan opened called Mickey: The True Original Exhibition.

The exhibition runs until February 10.

Disney is the parent company of WABC-TV.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmickey mousecartoondisney
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Looking back on 50 years of Eyewitness News
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Widows,' 'Instant Family'
'Station 19' creator answers questions about winter finale
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man shot while chasing store robbers in Queens
Officials: Pregnant woman killed in accident on Major Deegan
Body found amid search for fan who vanished during Giants-49ers game
Dad speaks out after son allegedly killed by 10-year-old
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbings of couple in Queens
Death toll rises to 76 in California wildfire with winds ahead
School public safety officer helps stranded children during height of snowstorm
Woman who died while on cruise fell off 14th story balcony
Show More
Anthony Johnson helps serve Thanksgiving turkeys to homeless
Police investigating deadly Newark hit and run
No one predicted the severity of Thursday's snowstorm. Why?
11th child dies in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Suspect arrested in attack of NYPD officer in Brooklyn
More News