Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street? Now we can

SESAME STREET, Manhattan (WABC) -- We now finally know how to get to Sesame Street -- and it turns out it's just off the 1 train in Manhattan.In honor of the 50th anniversary of the pioneering children's show, 63rd Street and West Broadway has officially been renamed "Sesame Street."Mayor Bill de Blasio joined Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Elmo and others to make the big announcement on Wednesday morning."Sesame Street" has been a quintessential part of New York City's identity since 1969 and has been teaching children ever since."From the very beginning, NYC has been our home where the characters live," said Jeff Dunn, President and CEO of Sesame Workshop.Sesame Street has always been based out of 1900 Broadway -- between West 63rd and West 64th streets. The same street was named "Sesame Street" temporarily a decade ago in honor of the show's 40th anniversary, but this time, it's for good.De Blasio also proclaimed May 1 as Sesame Street Day, but Cookie Monster wasn't totally satisfied."Me hoping they open a bakery on Sesame Street, when the bakery opening up," the lovable monster said."Sesame Street" can be seen in 150 countries around the world. It's the street that metaphorically traverses the globe.Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit media and educational organization behind "Sesame Street," has a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder.----------