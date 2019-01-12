Lin-Manuel Miranda stars in 'Hamilton' in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WABC) --Lin-Manuel Miranda took the stage in Puerto Rico, starring as the lead role in 'Hamilton' for the first time in over two years.
Friday night's show was the first performance of the musical's two-week run on the island. It drew more than one thousand audience members.
The show is raising money for artists and cultural groups in Puerto Rico who are struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts