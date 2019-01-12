ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lin-Manuel Miranda stars in 'Hamilton' in Puerto Rico

Sandra Bookman has the details.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WABC) --
Lin-Manuel Miranda took the stage in Puerto Rico, starring as the lead role in 'Hamilton' for the first time in over two years.

Friday night's show was the first performance of the musical's two-week run on the island. It drew more than one thousand audience members.

The show is raising money for artists and cultural groups in Puerto Rico who are struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

