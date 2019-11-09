'Live with Kelly and Ryan' co-host Ryan Seacrest inducted into Radio Hall of Fame

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- One of the most ubiquitous media personalities in the country was honored Friday night: WABC's own Ryan Seacrest.The co-host of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame at a ceremony at Gotham Hall in Midtown.The seven other inductees in the class of 2019 include John Tesh and Dr. Ruth Westheimer who were all recognized for their contributions to radio programming.Seacrest is a very busy man. In addition to "Live," he also hosts the radio programs "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" and "American Top 40."----------