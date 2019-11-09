Arts & Entertainment

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' co-host Ryan Seacrest inducted into Radio Hall of Fame

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- One of the most ubiquitous media personalities in the country was honored Friday night: WABC's own Ryan Seacrest.

The co-host of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame at a ceremony at Gotham Hall in Midtown.

The seven other inductees in the class of 2019 include John Tesh and Dr. Ruth Westheimer who were all recognized for their contributions to radio programming.

Seacrest is a very busy man. In addition to "Live," he also hosts the radio programs "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" and "American Top 40."

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmidtownmanhattannew york cityhall of fameryan seacrest
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 27, stabbed to death inside Queens home, police say
Police questioning man in disappearance of missing NJ woman: Sources
Man from England missing after arriving in NYC for marathon
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak undergoes emergency surgery
Victims in NJ fatal fire were stabbed, son charged with murder
Video: Passengers intervene to break up NYC subway fight
Can you help? Firefighter's son needs white blood cell donor
Show More
2 students stabbed while walking home from LI high school
Girl, 14, in custody after man found dead inside home
FDNY: Man set fire to NYC apartment with 2 adults, 3 kids inside
3 students allegedly plotted to attack their middle school: Officials
Woman says she cleaned up after boyfriend killed his fiancee
More TOP STORIES News