NEW YORK -- ABC's iconic music competition "American Idol" is racing toward its season finale, with just five contestants still in the running to be named America's next singing sensation.
Ultimately, one "American Idol" winner will be crowned during the grand finale airing on Sunday, May 23, on ABC. But "Idol" fans can play a part in bringing back a favorite finalist for an additional national TV appearance: a special encore performance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" via "Live's 'American Idol' Encore."
"Live's 'American Idol' Encore" will return Monday, May 24, allowing viewers to choose one of the eliminated Top Ten finalists to perform on "Live."
From Monday, May 24, at 9:00 a.m. until Tuesday, May 25, at 9:00 a.m. EDT, viewers will get to weigh in, via an online poll, about which finalist they would most like to see return to national television. On Wednesday, May 26, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will announce which of the eliminated "Idol" singers has been selected to appear on "Live" on Friday, May 28.
Further details and the link to the online poll will be available on the "Live" website, KellyandRyan.com, on Monday, May 24.
The 2021 "American Idol" Top 10 are as follows:
Chayce Beckham, Apple Valley, Calif.
Casey Bishop, Estero, Fla.
Cassandra Coleman, Columbia, Tenn.
Deshawn Goncalves, Cleveland, Ohio
Arthur Gunn, Wichita, Kan.
Caleb Kennedy, Roebuck, S.C.
Grace Kinstler, Chicago, Ill.
Hunter Metts, Franklin, Tenn.
Willie Spence, Douglas, Ga.
Alyssa Wray, Perryville, Kentucky
Check local listings for when to watch "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on your ABC station!
'Live's American Idol Encore' to return Monday, May 24
LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News