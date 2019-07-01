Madonna ends WorldPride with a bang with concert at 'Pride Island' Pier 97

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Celebrations of Pride continued all over Manhattan Sunday night.Madonna performed at 'Pride Island' at Pier 97 during the second night of thrilling music on stage, ending WorldPride with a bang.Thousands came out to see the Material Girl on Manhattan's West Side and she had a message of love and acceptance for everyone."I'm so honored to share this historical journey with you," she said.Attendees celebrated 50 years of the gay rights movement and progress since the Stonewall Uprising in Greenwich Village.----------