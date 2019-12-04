Meet the mom behind 'Moms Don't Have Time to Read Books' podcast

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A mom from Manhattan has become the toast of the book business due to the success of her podcast, "Moms Don't Have Time to Read Books." Zibby Owens has four children under the age of 13 so she knows how to help other mothers find the time to read.
Zibby told me she always has a book in her hand, waiting to pick up her kids at school, waiting for them to go to sleep at night. She chooses the books she likes and talks about them on her podcast.
Mothers met authors this week in her apartment on the Upper East Side where those who buy books could greet those who write them. Most have been guests on "Moms Don't Have Time to Read Books." In a room lined with bookshelves, Zibby told me, "I just tell it like it is. I'm not trying to be you, Sandy. I'm not trying to be a professional reporter. I'm a mom. I'm a book lover. I'm just trying to share my enthusiasm and passion and love of books with other people like me."
Zibby Owens provides an ideal platform for authors like Laurie Gelman and her "Class Mom" series of books. For first time novelists like Julie Valerie, this publicity is crucial.
"It was very important to me for sure as a debut author," Julie agreed after taping the podcast. "Zibby is so warm and so lovely, and I felt like I was just talking with a friend, as if I was in somebody's living room talking about books, and the things we love, and what it means to be a mother."
The episode devoted to Valerie's novel, "Holly Banks Full of Angst," is just 1 of more than 200 episodes which have been downloaded a total of a quarter of a million times.
That's impressive given that Zibby has only been doing this for less than two years. "An author friend of mine said, 'you know you should really do a podcast.' I was like, 'what's a podcast?'"
By starting at square one, Owens found her perfect job after a "lifelong love affair with authors and books. The fact that I can read these books now and have access to almost any author is unbelievable."
Podcasting has enhanced her life and the lives of so many others. "A lot of moms tell me now I've inspired them to read more, that they've gotten back into reading after so long, and they're so excited about books again; and it makes me feel so good. It's just the best feeling."
When she was a little girl, Zibby Owens used to write to the authors of books she enjoyed, so connecting with writers via her podcast is like a dream come true for her. She told me the greatest thrill is getting to know the people behind the stories for "Moms Don't Have Time to Read Books!"
