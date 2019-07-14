Arts & Entertainment

New York City blackout causes the lights to go off on Broadway, at JLo concert at MSG

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan -- Authorities say a transformer fire caused a power outage in Manhattan and left businesses without electricity - including many of the theaters of the Great White Way and a Jennifer Lopez concert at Madison Square Garden.

The New York City Fire Department said the fire started at West 64th Street and West End Avenue and affected at least 42,000 customers as of 8 p.m. Saturday.

People in Times Square said it was like nothing they've ever seen before - half of the Crossroads of America was dark, while the other half was not.

Many people who showed up to Broadway shows on Saturday night were disappointed to find out the theaters were dark and their shows were canceled.

Many Broadway musicals and plays canceled their Saturday evening shows, including "Hadestown," which last month won the Tony Award for best musical. Several cast members from the show put on an impromptu performance in the street outside the theater for disappointed audience members.

Emily Totero, 30, planned to bring out-of-town guests to see "Moulin Rouge." But once they got to the theater district, they saw the power go out.

"You could see all the theater lights across the street, all the marquees went out. That's what we noticed first," she said.

Some shows like "Frozen" were among the Broadway shows to announce it had canceled performances.

The dance captain of Hamilton said the cast was at the theater when the blackout occurred, they gathered on stage to warm up and sing songs to each other when management made the call it was time for everyone to go home.

Some decided to try to make the best of it:

The outage also impacted fans who attended a Jennifer Lopez concert at Madison Square Garden.
EMBED More News Videos

Fans had to evacuate a Jennifer Lopez concert at Madison Square Garden during the NYC blackout.



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citypower outagebroadway
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands without power across Manhattan
Manhattan Major Power Outage: Citizen directing traffic at Lincoln Center
Eyewitness News 50th anniversary: 1977 New York City blackout
Manhattan Power Outage: Subway stations in the dark
911 call for reports of foul odor leads to discovery of woman's body
Planned ICE raids spark nationwide protests, including in NYC
Plane at Newark Airport evacuated due to suspicious photo
Show More
Suspect sought after woman in car shot in neck in Queens
Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, downgraded to tropical storm
Barry wave hammers deputy's boat, shattering window: VIDEO
Reports: Kanye West met with investors to discuss Star Wars-themed homes
3 firefighters injured battling fire at Manhattan apartment building
More TOP STORIES News