One of these New Yorkers could be the next 'American Idol'

Each of the final 7 performed two songs on Sunday night - one Disney song and one dedicated to a mother figure in their lives.
Just Sam, a 20-year-old from New York City, sang for her grandmother last week.
Since middle school, she's been singing in the subway. Filmmakers Joe Penney and Ladan Osmon followed her life on the subway for a documentary titled 'Sam Underground.'
Just Sam spent time in the New York City foster care system before being officially adopted by her grandmother.
Moments after 'Idol' begins on Sunday night, two contestants will be eliminated. Just Sam admits that makes her a little nervous.
"I mean I guess it's just the nerves that comes with all of this. So, we gotta deal with it, but it's scary, for sure," she said.
The other New Yorker is Julia Gargano, who received a big bear hug from Katy Perry when this journey started with a prediction of a top 5 finish on 'American Idol' and she's almost there!
Gargano is a 22-year-old Staten Island native studying composition at The College of Saint Rose in Albany.
She heard nothing but raves from the panel after her recent performance of "New York State of Mind" - also the song that she says she loved performing the most.
Gargano has welcomed millions of viewers across the country to the Westerly neighborhood of Staten Island, where her home set gets more elaborate with every passing week!
She showed us the props she's collected.
"We added this 'I Love New York' sticker, and then we have all these nice pictures of New York. We're like 'let's just make it as New York as we possibly can,'" she said.
Gargano has been writing songs and recording since a very young age, becoming a regular performer at the Bitter End in New York City since she was 13.
Not only will the new Idol be crowned, but expect some big performances on Sunday night.
Mom-to-be Katy Perry debuts her new single "Daisies." Luke Bryan will perform his new single "One Margarita." And something that people have been talking about for weeks wondering if it could happen -- Lionel Richie will make history again by performing "We Are The World."
