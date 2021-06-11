Arts & Entertainment

Report proposes Museum of Nightlife for New York City

EMBED <>More Videos

Officials propose Museum of Nightlife for NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a museum for everything in New York, and now the City That Never Sleeps could have a museum dedicated to its nightlife.

The suggestion was made Thursday in a report from the New York Office of Nightlife.

It calls for a museum dedicated to the places that have defined the city's colorful and vibrant after-hours history.

The museum would reframe the night industry as one of the city's cultural treasures.



Club owners appear supportive of the idea of a nightlife museum, highlighting the many famed establishments over the years, from the Cotton Club in Harlem to Studio 54 in Midtown.

The report also tackled some long-standing industry issues like noise complaints, suggesting the city fund the cost of soundproofing for clubs and nightlight destinations throughout the five boroughs.

Other recommendations include:

-Offering a one-stop-shop approach to licensing venues
-Reforming how complaints are assessed
-Creating incentives for improved soundproofing
-Promoting consent awareness and harm reduction programs

-Creating programs to support DIY venues and event

Click here to read the report.

ALSO READ | Boaters come dangerously close to tipping over dam
EMBED More News Videos

It was an ordeal that played out with just tweets from officials, but made real when they posted a photo and video of the vessel and its bow with nothing under it.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citybarmuseumstourism
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
4 injured in drive-by shooting in Yonkers, police say
Therapy dog still missing after carjacking in Brooklyn
Boaters come dangerously close to tipping over on a Texas dam
Meet the local residents, businesses featured on 'In the Heights'
NJ officials taking action to fight uptick in ticks and Lyme disease
The Countdown: NYC mayoral race, Biden & Johnson's 1st meeting, Macron slapped
AccuWeather: Cooler blend of sun & clouds
Show More
Maya Wiley surges in polls, takes aim at mayoral race frontrunner
Tale of 2 prom queens: Same-sex couple makes history in Pennsylvania
16-year-old bicyclist struck in NYC hit and run dies, driver sought
E-scooter crashes on the rise | Check stats in your neighborhood
LI teen wins full scholarship to NY public college with vaccine program
More TOP STORIES News