FILM WINNERS

TELEVISION WINNERS

Actors recognized their fellow actors by voting for them in the Screen Actors Guild awards, presented Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.The awards are voted on by SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), made up of 160,000 media industry professionals, including actors. Each year they recognize high achievement in film and television acting during the SAG Awards.was the top-nominated film with four. It was closely followed byand, with three apiece.On the television side,andeach garnered four nominations.Here is the complete list of winners for the 25th annual SAG AwardsRami Malek inGlenn Close inMahershala Ali inEmily Blunt inDarren Criss inPatricia Arquette inJason Bateman inSandra Oh inTony Shalhoub inRachel Brosnahan inAlan Alda