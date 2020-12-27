Salsa fans mourn loss of Puerto Rican singer Tito Rojas

Rojas died on Saturday morning of a suspected heart attack at the age of 65.
Rojas was known for songs like 'El Gallo Salsero' and 'Senora de Madrugada.'
He released more than 25 albums over his career, starting in 1972.
Family members found him this mourning lying on the floor of a balcony of a home in the city of Humacao.
By the time first responders arrived, he had already passed.
