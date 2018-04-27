Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Avengers: Infinity War'

"Avengers: Infinity War" delivers more bang for the buck than most movies, but at a length of more than two and a half hours, it will test the patience of some.Still, it will thoroughly please tens of millions more who've waited so long to see so many superheroes together.In a decade of Marvel movies, never has so much depended on so few. What's cool is how many characters have been accommodated in a way that doesn't seem forced, while providing plenty of comic relief.The Guardians of The Galaxy unite with The Avengers to fight Thanos, a villain looking to gain greater power by gathering half a dozen Infinity Stones so he can accomplish his evil plan to kill half of all of the people in the universe."If he gets all of the stones, he can do it with a snap of his fingers, just like that," says Gamora, played by Zoe Saldana.The devil and the drama are in the details of acquiring the stones, but his quest is easy to follow. I appreciated that, in a movie that's intended for devoted fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and geared to those who have spent plenty of time there.Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange have fun with Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Bruce Banner/The Hulk here in the city, and "Black Panther" fans will be happy to know a major battle takes place in Wakanda.There are way too many minutes of mayhem in this "war" for my taste, but I am well aware too much for me will be just right for many others.I took my nephew, Willie Kenyon, to this movie, and he found what he came to see -- plenty of action, quite a few laughs and a big shock at the end.We both agreed that it helps to be familiar with the MCU to get the full impact of "Avengers: Infinity War," but it can be enjoyable even if you aren't.The film is from Disney, owned by the same parent company as ABC 7.----------