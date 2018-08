The stars of the new TV movie "Freaky Friday" paid a visit to Broadway ahead of the film's premiere on The Disney Channel.Adapted from Disney Theatrical Production's stage show, "Freaky Friday" is a body swap comedy about a mother and daughter who magically spend a day in each other's shoes.It stars singer/actress Cozi Zuehlsdorff as the daughter and Broadway actress Heidi Bickenstaff as the mom.The two visited the Great White Way Wednesday afternoon and took in some of the sights, including a trip to the iconic restaurant Sardi's."Freaky Friday" premieres Friday, August 10 (8:00 p.m., ET/PT) on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.The Disney Channel is owned by the same parent company as WABC-TV.----------