Sylvester Stallone surprises students visiting 'Rocky' statue, Philadelphia Museum of Art

PHILADELPHIA -- A field trip turned into a brush with a Hollywood legend for a group of high school students from New Jersey.

Students from Eastside High School's Culinary Arts, Hospitality, and Tourism School (CAHTS) had just finished touring the Reading Terminal Market when they headed to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Tourists everyday head to the museum to pose with the "Rocky" statue and run up its famed stairs from the movie.

Sylvester Stallone, who played Rocky Balboa in the Oscar winning film and its many sequels and spin-offs, gave the students the surprise of a lifetime when he showed up this week.

"When the students first arrived at the museum, they went to the statue and somebody said, 'Hey, you just missed Sylvester Stallone,"" said CATHS Principal Edgard Nieves. "Nobody believed he was there, and then two black SUVs pulled up. A window rolled down and it was Rocky asking the kids what school they all went to. When they said Eastside in Paterson, N.J., he got out and did a video and pictures with the students."

Stallone was in the area to film some promotional videos near the statue.

He posted video of the encounter on his Instagram page, which had more than 800,000 views on Wednesday.

