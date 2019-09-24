'The Conners': The struggle is real as the comedy returns for season 2

"The Conners" is back for season two and while we'll still see the familiar faces of this TV family, there are some changes on the horizon. And as usual for this Midwestern crew, nothing is easy."That's really the crux of why people relate to the Conners," said Lecy Goranson, who plays Becky. "They relate to the struggle."And for the Conner family, the struggle is real. Especially when it comes to Becky. who finds herself unmarried and pregnant."Becky is just a vulnerable, I think mess is a strong word, but she's very vulnerable," said Goranson. "We all are. There is no cover on the Conners. If there is, it's for a brief time.""Or they call it out on each other," joked Laurie Metcalf, who plays Jackie.Sara Gilbert plays Darlene, and is also an executive producer on the series. She says they feel a strong sense of responsibility in telling these very relatable human stories."I think the show has always been about this family, this middle class family, struggling to get by, and we're not going out saying 'what issues do we have to talk about?' they happen naturally," said Gilbert."Nothing has ever been off limits," said Michael Fishman, who plays D.J. "I think that's what we specialize in, really authentic connection of hard moments, and then finding the humor in them. And it's fun!""The Conners" airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.