#GeoffreyOwens I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist. — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) September 4, 2018

Just days after photos of Geoffrey Owens working at Trader Joe's circulated and led to cries of job shaming, the actor has been offered a job by Tyler Perry."I know a lot of people in the business, in Hollywood, that refuse to go to work when they're between acting gigs. So when I saw that, I was moved by him. That's the true measure of a man, the true measure of an artist," Perry toldon Wednesday. "I have such tremendous respect for a man who has no pride about working."Perry, who createdon OWN, posted the offer shortly afteractor spoke toon Tuesday. During that interview, Owens said that at first he was hurt by the attention but he was later encouraged by all the support.Owens, who toldthat he didn't want to be handed jobs because of the attention surrounding the story, had only positive things to say about Perry's offer."It's certainly very generous of him to even put that out there. It's very encouraging," he said.ABC News reports that Owens and Perry have worked something out but didn't elaborate."They have talked and he's going to be going down to Atlanta," Robin Roberts said after speaking with Perry.