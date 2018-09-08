CELEBRITY

VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into physical fight during NY Fashion Week party

Video surfaced of hip-hop stars Nicki Minaj and Cardi B getting into a physical altercation during a New York Fashion Week party.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Video surfaced of hip-hop stars Nicki Minaj and Cardi B getting into a physical altercation during a New York Fashion Week party Friday.

Witness said Cardi B attacked Minaj while she was in the middle of a conversation at the Harper's BAZAAR "ICONS by Carine Roitfeld" party at The Plaza. At one point, Cardi tried to throw a shoe at her.

Security stopped Cardi, and neither of the New York natives was seriously injured.

Photos show Cardi leaving the party with a bump on her head after she was apparently elbowed by a security guard.

Cardi B, with a bump on her forehead, leaves after an altercation at the Harper's BAZAAR "ICONS by Carine Roitfeld" party at The Plaza on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, New York.


