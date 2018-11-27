HOLIDAY

Check out the incredible gingerbread houses created at this year's national competition

EMBED </>More Videos

Each entry is required to be comprised of at least 75 percent gingerbread.

Phillip Knorr
Each year, competitors at the National Gingerbread House Competition bring the idea of playing with your food to a whole new level.

Gingerbread enthusiasts and creative types from all over North America come together in Asheville, NC to show off their skills.

Over the last 26 years, the eye-popping pieces have become a symbol, marking the beginning of the holiday season.

A panel of judges evaluates every creation based on originality/creativity, difficulty, overall appearance, precision, and consistency of theme.

To make it especially fun, each entry is required to be comprised of at least 75 percent gingerbread.



Since 2013, The National Gingerbread Competition started a holiday parking program which has raised more than $340,000 for local nonprofit organizations.

The 2018 winning entries in the categories of adult, teen, youth and child include:
Grand Prize Winner, Adult:
Julie and Michael Andreacola, Indian Trail, NC
Adult Second Place:
Catherine Beddall, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Adult Third Place:

Grier Rubeling, Cary, NC
Teen (13- to 17-year-olds) First Place:
Courtland High School German Club, Spotsylvania, VA
Teen Second Place:
Gabriella Arthur, Easley, SC
Teen Third Place:
Chloe Jennings, Purlear, NC
Youth (9- to 12-year-olds) First Place:
The Salty Sketeboarding Bears on Mars, Asheville, NC
Youth Second Place:

Carly and Katie Owens, Taylorsville, NC
Youth Third Place:
S'morals, Greenville, SC
Child (5- to 8-year-olds) First Place:
Cabarrus Charter Kids, China Grove, NC
Child Second Place:
David and Trenton Hodges, Asheville, NC
Child Third Place:
Addison Bennett, Rutherfordton, NC
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentholidaychristmascompetitionNC
HOLIDAY
Buying your Christmas tree on the street? Prices may vary
Street closures, security plans for Rockefeller Center tree lighting
Juniper Latte joins list of Starbucks holiday beverages
PHOTOS: White House Christmas decorations
More holiday
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
New NYC exhibit offers immersive video game experience
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
Alec Baldwin appears in court in parking spot assault case
Oscar-winning director Bernardo Bertolucci dies at 77
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 dead after car slams into light pole, tree in New Jersey
CT special ed teacher pleads no contest to sex with students
2 arrested in crime spree that included Duane Reade shooting
Teacher allegedly killed ex's girlfriend in front of children
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
Police: Video gamer overheard man raping teen during game
Street closures, security plans for Rockefeller Center tree lighting
Video: Gender reveal fail starts 73-square-mile wildfire
Show More
70-year-old woman charged in fatal Long Island hit and run
Man robs NJ jewelry store, runs away firing shots in air
Driver charged after Chinatown crash leaves 1 dead, 4 hurt
Ex-NYC math teacher, twin brother plead guilty to bomb-making
Prosecutors: El Chapo had 'impermissible' contact with wife
More News