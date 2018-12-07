MARVEL

'Avengers: Endgame' drops first trailer; Hawkeye, Ant Man are back

(Marvel/Twitter)

The highly anticipated first trailer for Marvel's Avengers: Endgame is finally here, and two fan-favorite heroes who weren't in the last Avengers movie are back.


The trailer begins with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) adrift alone in space, leaving a message for his love Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow).

"Part of the journey is the end," he tells her, adding that he is running out of oxygen.

Meanwhile on Earth, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Captain America (Chris Evans) are reflecting on the events of Avengers: Infinity War and planning their next moves. We also get a bleak look at some of the other remaining heroes, including Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), who was offscreen with his family during the previous movie.

The trailer ends on something of a lighter note with an unexpected guest coming to see Black Widow and Captain America: Ant Man (Paul Rudd). In Ant Man and the Wasp, the only Marvel film that has come out since Infinity War, we learn that Scott Lang wasn't with the other heroes because he was tied up fighting his own battles. When his timeline catches up to the end of Infinity War, however, Scott was left all alone.

It's a big week for Marvel fans, as this trailer comes just days after a new Captain Marvel trailer dropped. That film, which takes place in the '90s, comes out in March.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters in April 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel, ESPN and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmarvelmarvel comicsmovie newsmovies
Related
WATCH: "Captain Marvel" official trailer released
MARVEL
New 'Captain Marvel' trailer released: Watch it here
Spencer Dinwiddie honors Stan Lee with Marvel-inspired sneakers
Marvel comic legend Stan Lee dies at 95
Ryan Coogler to write, direct 'Black Panther' sequel
More marvel
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Cardi B appears in court for arraignment in strip club melee
Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host following old tweets
Here are your Golden Globe Awards nominees
Broadway Backstage: Only on ABC7NY - Coming December 8 at 7 p.m.
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Stepdad allegedly kicked by 11-year-old boy, dies
Cardi B appears in court for arraignment in strip club melee
2 NJ girls report attempted luring by men in minivan
Video: Irate man unleashes violent attack on MTA bus
Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host following old tweets
AccuWeather: Cold weekend, but snow stays south
Former MLB players Valbuena, Castillo killed in car crash
Man in wheelchair dies trapped in basement during fire
Show More
Sketch released in racist attack on Manhattan subway
Tyler Perry pays off all layaway items at 2 Walmart stores
Police sources: Cop's bullets injure girl, woman in Bronx
Police find gun in Brooklyn high school student's backpack
All-clear at Time Warner Center following bomb threat
More News