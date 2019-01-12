ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Women's rights group flies R. Kelly banner over Sony offices

EMBED </>More Videos

By ABC7.com staff
CULVER CITY, California --
Prominent women's rights group UltraViolet flew a banner in Culver City, California to call on RCA Records to drop singer R. Kelly.

The banner was flown over Sony Music Entertainment offices.

The banner read "RCA/Sony: Drop sexual predator R. Kelly."

This comes after a recent Lifetime documentary claimed R. Kelly committed shocking acts of physical and sexual abuse against the women he coerced into living with him.

He denies the allegations.


----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycelebrity crimesex assaultprotestsex crimessonyCulver CityLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Police say Utah teen crashed car during 'Bird Box Challenge'
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'The Upside'
Don't miss these 3 top dramas screening around New Rochelle
BAFTA 2019 nominations: 'The Favourite' is the favorite
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Elderly couple killed in fire at luxury Manhattan high-rise
2 people shot in Jersey City mall food court
AccuWeather: How much snow to expect
Obama housing chief Julián Castro launches 2020 campaign
Funeral held for boy who died from cooking fish smell in Brooklyn
Solemn salute to firefighter who died in the line of duty
Man arrested for driving with 68 license suspensions on LI
Police: Glass shards intentionally sprinkled on bike path
Show More
Government shutdown is now longest in U.S. history
Man arrested in missing teen's abduction, parents' murder
Child found dead after police find blood-spattered woman
Firefighter who attended funeral arrested for driving under the influence
5 men wanted for staging fight, causing panic at LI Walmart
More News