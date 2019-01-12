Women's rights group flies R. Kelly banner over Sony offices

Prominent women's rights group UltraViolet flew a banner in Culver City, California to call on RCA Records to drop singer R. Kelly.The banner was flown over Sony Music Entertainment offices.The banner read "RCA/Sony: Drop sexual predator R. Kelly."This comes after a recent Lifetime documentary claimed R. Kelly committed shocking acts of physical and sexual abuse against the women he coerced into living with him.He denies the allegations.----------