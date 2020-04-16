Arts & Entertainment

WWE longtime ring announcer Howard Finkel dies at 69

By Brock Koller

Howard Finkel poses for a photo at WWE WrestleMania 28 Axxess event in Miami, Florida.

The world of professional wrestling is mourning the loss of one of its most recognized voices: longtime ring announcer Howard Finkel.

Finkel passed away at the age of 69, the WWE announced Thursday. A cause of death was not released.

In 1980, 'The Fink' became the first employee of the World Wrestling Federation (now the WWE).

He is best known by wrestling fans for announcing new WWE champions by stretching the pronunciation of the word 'new' with a boisterous "and nnnneeeewww!"

His long tenure in WWE led him to introduce many famous names over the course of his career including The Rock, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, John Cena, Ric Flair, The Ultimate Warrior, Andre the Giant, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and The Undertaker.

His friends and colleagues have sent their condolences on social media.










Finkel, a native of Newark, New Jersey, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April 2009.
