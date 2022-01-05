NYC Omicron Update: Adams to announce new hospital funding amid COVID surge

The facility was the face of the pandemic when COVID first hit back in in 2020, and hospitalizations are on the rise there once again.
New York state has announced more than 10,000 resident are currently in the hospital for COVID.
That's up more than 800 from the day before, and it's the highest total since May 2020.
But data shows many of those cases are not that severe.
In some cases, patients are only finding out they have the virus after being admitted for something else.
Governor Kathy Hochul believes those incidental cases could be driving up the official numbers.
Meantime, Mayor Adams is calling on the city's major employers to end work-from-home agreements and get office workers back to the office.
He is citing the obvious economic impact commuters bring to Manhattan.
"That accountant, I need him to go to the cleaners, I need him to go to Dunkin Donuts, restaurants," said Adams. "I need him to bring in a business traveler. If we say, 'I dont have to come in and I still get my salary,' then you are not helping those New Yorkers that need us to come in."
Adams says if need be, people should start taking at-home COVID tests every day.
The Biden administration says insurance companies will start covering the cost of those tests next week.
