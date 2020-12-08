WATCH
VIDEOS
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Coronavirus
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Weather
Sports
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Here and Now
Tiempo
Up Close with Bill Ritter
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Ernie Anastos on covering the death of John Lennon
WABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden vows 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days
NYC official calls for closure of indoor dining, non-essential businesses
NYC about to hit dangerous 14-year high in shootings
Olivia Jade Giannulli speaks out about college admission scandal
Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine around 70% effective
76-year-old man struck by stray bullet while sleeping at nursing home
Newark Penn Station to get $190 million makeover
Show More
Experts baffled by mystery illness in India that sickened hundreds
Passenger of stolen car killed after driver crashes into tree
NYC Parks lets you give the gift of social distancing this holiday season
AccuWeather Forecast: Snow flurries, light rain in store
COVID Live Updates: Will the US have enough vaccines?
More TOP STORIES News