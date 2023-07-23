Police searching for prisoner Geraldo Rojas who escaped from custody in Yonkers

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Law enforcement officials are searching for a prisoner who escaped from police custody in Yonkers.

Authorities say Geraldo Rojas, who was arrested for robbery-related charges, fled from Saint Joseph's Medical Center on Sunday morning.

"Currently, the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, in collaboration with Yonkers Police and DOC, is actively engaged in efforts to apprehend Rojas. The immediate priority is to locate and secure the individual whose last known address was in Yonkers," officials said in the Westchester County statement.

Authorities say the officers who were involved in this incident have been suspended and will face internal disciplinary charges.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

