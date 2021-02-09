Former NYPD cop, convicted of brutal beating in 1997, denied compassionate release

The judge ruled on Monday that the risk of catching COVID-19 does not warrant the release of Volpe, given the nature of his crime.
"He does not present any extraordinary and compelling reasons, based on the possibility of contracting COVID-19," Judge Frederic Block said. "In any event, reconsideration of the factors does not warrant a reduction of his sentence given the grave nature and circumstances of his crime."
ALSO READ | Video shows brazen robbery at Chanel store in SoHo
Volpe sodomized Louima with a jagged wooden handle in 1997 while he was in police custody after a fight.
"I do not seek to evade just punishment for my crime. I have served the overwhelming majority of the sentence," Volpe wrote in his now-denied application. "After 21 plus years in prison, it is my family who is being punished more."
Volpe is scheduled for release in 2025.
ALSO READ | Rochester officers who pepper-sprayed 9-year-old suspended
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip