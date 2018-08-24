Former New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Tom Frieden surrendered to authorities Friday to face charges he groped a woman in his Brooklyn apartment last year.Frieden is accused of grabbing the butt of woman he knew in his home last October.The woman reported the incident in July, and Frieden turned himself in to special victims in Brooklyn Friday morning.He is charged with forcible touching, sex abuse and harassment.Frieden is also the former head of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.----------