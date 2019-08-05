Exclusive: Man shot in parking dispute in the Bronx tells his story; woman sought by NYPD

#Exclusive He doesn’t want to show his face #NYPD is looking for gunman who shot this 24 yr old in the back, all because victim was double parked, not moving fast enough. Victims girlfriend is 7 months pregnant but still she tried to stop the gunman. More at 5 @abc7ny #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/vDlkBPmvgh — Kemberly Richardson (@kemrichardson7) August 5, 2019

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A man who was shot and wounded after a parking dispute in the Bronx is telling his story to Eyewitness News.The man, who does not want to be identified, was released from the hospital Saturday.He said it all happened back on July 28th.He was double-parked in front of a home in the 1800 block of Popham Avenue, and his pregnant girlfriend was in the car with him.Suddenly a woman pulled up in a car behind them and started honking, telling them to move. A man was in the passenger's seat of that car and a woman with red hair was sitting in the back seat.The car eventually pulled away, and the victim and his girlfriend thought it was over.They pulled up to the next corner, made a U turn, and parked on the other side of the street to get out of the way of other cars.They had gotten out and were on the sidewalk when suddenly the man who had been in the other car came walking down the sidewalk with a gun drawn.He opened fire, striking the victim in the back and hitting another person in the arm before fleeing.The victim was taken to an area hospital. He was fortunate. The bullet passed through him without damaging major organs.The suspect and the other people with him in that other car remain on the loose, and police are looking for them.Detectives released surveillance video and a photo of the woman with red hair who had been sitting in the back seat of the suspect's car.She was recorded by a surveillance camera in the area.Anyone with information about her is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.All calls are strictly confidential.----------