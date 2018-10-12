A 63-year-old woman was brutally assaulted on Staten Island Monday, allegedly by a homeless man with a lengthy criminal record and history of mental illness, and the entire incident was caught on video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News.The suspect, Eric Coleman, was charged with assault to intently cause physical injury. Prior to that, police say he had approximately 20 arrests, 13 convictions and history of mental illness.The latest incident, believed to be completely random, happened on New Dorp Lane and Clawson Street in the New Dorp section.A witness told police he observed the suspect shove the victim to the ground, causing lacerations, severe bleeding and swelling. The video also shows the man dragging the victim by her leg after the attack.Coleman did not have any connection with the victim, police say, and it appeared he followed her on the street prior to the attack.She was taken to Staten Island North.----------