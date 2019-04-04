EXCLUSIVE: Woman punched in the nose while walking off Brooklyn subway

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who they say punched a woman in the face, breaking her nose as she walked out of the subway in Brooklyn.The incident occurred earlier in March just before 7:30 p.m. on the 2/5 line at the Church Avenue Subway station in East Flatbush.In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, the 52-year-old woman, who asked to not be identified, says the suspect was verbally harassing two other women talking on the train."(He was using) foul mouthed language to insult them and scream at them," she said.That is when she says she told the suspect that was not the way ton talk to people - she says it enraged him. She says the suspect then followed her off the train, insulting her the whole way - and that is when they got up onto the street."He turned around, and just said 'now I can hit you,' and that was the moment where I already felt him hitting me," the victim said.The woman added that it was an 'out of body perspective.'"I never felt like a victim for some reason. I just felt this was so bizarre to me - I did not expect it," she added.The victim refused medical attention."I provoked him to a certain degree, but the guy was already mentally unstable and in the mood to insult people" she said.The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 20-30 with shoulder-length braids. He was last seen wearing a white hooded shirt and dark pants.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)----------