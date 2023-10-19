Extra Time: President Biden, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul make wartime trip to Israel

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war.

President Biden is on his way back home after his historic trip to Tel Aviv Wednesday.

The president did make progress during a 7 1/2-hour visit through Israel, promising new aide.

Biden also secured Israel's agreement to allow food, water and medicine to cross from Egypt to Gaza.

It's the first crack in a punishing 10-day siege on the territory.

Israel shut off all supplies to Gaza soon after Hamas militants rampaged across communities in southern Israel earlier this month.

Meanwhile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul began a two-day visit to Israel.

During her visit, she received a firsthand look at a bomb shelter stocked with food and supplies.

The crisis in the Mideast igniting passionate responses both abroad, and here at home.

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger reports from Tel Aviv with all that took place.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

NYPD increases security across NYC amid rallies over Israel-Hamas war

The NYPD increased security across the city Wednesday amid demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war. All officers were ordered to report for duty in uniform. The planned rallies come a day after an explosion at a hospital in Gaza left hundreds dead. The NYPD said there are no specific or credible threats but, as one source put it, the police cannot ignore the volatility overseas.

Jim Jordan loses more Republican support

Jim Jordan goes down in second-round vote, loses more Republican support. Jordan lost the second round of votes Wednesday when 22 Republicans voted against him -- two more votes against him than Tuesday's first-round vote.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

