Extra Time: Midtown pro-Palestinian protest; NJ teen shot in Nashville dies

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest on a protest in Midtown calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

A group of pro-Palestinian protestors marched for hours Thursday night, even forcing their way into the New York Times building at one point.

The group accused the paper of bias in its coverage of the war in Gaza.

Shannon Sohn followed them in NewsCopter 7.

Here are the other major headlines from Thursday's show:

College freshman from NJ dies from injuries in Nashville shooting

A college freshman from New Jersey has died after she was critically injured in a shooting near her college campus in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jillian Ludwig, 18, was walking on the track in the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park on Tuesday night when she was hit in the head by a stray bullet. Ludwig, who is from Wall Township, was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center in extremely critical condition. Nashville police announced Thursday that she died overnight.

Midtown subway vigilante makes court appearance

The man who opened fire inside a subway station in Midtown to stop a robbery has been arraigned. He was released on bail. The alleged robber was freed, with no bail. Eyewitness News reporter Tom Negovan has more.

'Suspicious' envelopes sent to election offices: FBI investigation

Authorities were hunting Thursday for whoever sent suspicious letters - including some containing fentanyl - to elections offices in at least five states this week, delaying the counting of ballots in some local races in the latest instance of threats faced by election workers around the country. The letters were sent to elections offices in the presidential battlegrounds of Georgia and Nevada, as well as California, Oregon and Washington, with some being intercepted before they arrived. Four of the letters contained fentanyl, the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service reported in a statement to elections officials Thursday.

