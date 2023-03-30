Extra Time: Riders could see new subway safety measures

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have more on the MTA's monthly board meeting as the city and state grapples with budget woes.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have more on the MTA's monthly board meeting.

As the city and state grapples with budget woes, the MTA is testing out new safety measures at several subway stations.

Riders may notice metal barriers on platforms to prevent commuters from falling over the edge or being pushed onto the tracks. The MTA is also experimenting with cameras to alert them of suspicious activity. Infrared cameras on board trains will help warn operators if someone is on the tracks.

Last year 88 people were killed or crushed by New York City subway trains.

That includes 40-year-old Michelle Go, who was waiting for a train at the Times Square station in January 2022 when she was shoved and killed.

Her death spurred New York City Mayor Eric Adams and others to demand action to protect other riders.

Go's father spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

Pope Francis hospitalized

The Vatican says Pope Francis will be hospitalized for several days for treatment of a pulmonary infection after experiencing difficulty breathing in recent days. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni says Francis, 86, does not have COVID-19 but requires several days of therapy. He said Wednesday that Francis had been suffering some breathing trouble in recent days and went to the Gemelli hospital for tests.

Trump grand jury investigation

The grand jury likely won't decide the alleged hush money case against former President Donald Trump for at least a few weeks. Sources told ABC News one reason for the delay is routine scheduling. Trump drove speculation of an impending indictment when he posted on social media that he was going to be arrested last Tuesday. That never happened. Now the legal world watches and waits for a process that by design is intended to be secret. We talked to former Assistant Chief District Attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilio.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.