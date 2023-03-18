Extra Time: Violent crime spree foiled by mother in New Rochelle

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with a man accused of going on a violent crime spree in Westchester County.

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with a man accused of going on a violent crime spree in Westchester County.

Police say he robbed a store where he allegedly beat and stabbed a worker who's now in serious condition.

Then moments later, he robbed a pedestrian, but it didn't end there. Police say the man then broke into a home with a mother and her two kids inside.

Marcus Solis with how this mother helped officers catch him.

Here are the other headlines from Friday's show:

Hawthorne crane collapse

A crane collapsed at an Amazon warehouse construction site in Hawthorne Friday. News Copter 7 was over the scene on Saw Miller River Road in Hawthorne just after 2:30 p.m. The crane was being used to help build an Amazon warehouse near the Westchester County police headquarters.

Trump grand jury

Law enforcement officials in New York are making security preparations for the possibility that former President Donald Trump could be indicted in the coming weeks and appear in a Manhattan courtroom in an investigation examining hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with him, four law enforcement officials said Friday.

7 Sports+

We delve deeper into the Aaron Rodgers saga with the New York Jets after stating his desire to play for Gang Green. Plus, it's a big weekend in New York City with the United Airlines NYC Half just two days away, which marks the return of 3-time champ Molly Huddle. We have that and more!

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.