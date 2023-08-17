Cracks emerge between Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams amid ongoing migrant crisis in NYC

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we detail the cracks beginning to emerge in the relationship between Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams as the tidal wave of asylum seekers continues to wash over the city.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we detail the cracks beginning to emerge in the relationship between Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams as the tidal wave of asylum seekers continues to wash over the city.

More than 100,000 migrants have now arrived, with no help from the federal government.

Now, a new letter from the Hochul administration is raising questions about the city's response, claiming the Adams administration rejected offers of help from Albany when this all started.

Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim was live at the newest migrant housing facility in Queens Village.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

Former staffer for Santos accused of impersonating McCarthy aide

A former staff member of Rep. George Santos was indicted for allegedly impersonating an aide to Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise funds for Santos. Samuel Miele was charged with aggravated identity theft and four counts of wire fraud by prosecutors, who are already prosecuting Santos for fraud. He was arraigned on the indictment in federal court in Downtown Brooklyn and pleaded not guilty.

New rules go into effect as outdoor dining becomes permanent in NYC

Outdoor dining officially became a permanent fixture in New York City on Wednesday. Some new rules went into effect when Mayor Eric Adams signed the outdoor dining bill at a noon ceremony in the Bronx. The main difference is that, starting next year, those roadway sheds will eventually become seasonal. Dining establishments will only be allowed to keep them up from April to November. However, sidewalk cafes can stay up year-round.

Appeals court limits abortion pill access, pending approval

Mail-order access to a drug used in the most common form of abortion in the U.S. would end under a federal appeals court ruling issued Wednesday that cannot take effect until the Supreme Court weighs in. The decision by three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans overturned part of a lower court ruling that would have revoked the Food and Drug Administration's 23-year-old approval of mifepristone. But it left intact part of the ruling that would end the availability of the drug by mail, allow it to be used through only the seventh week of pregnancy rather than the 10th, and require that it be administered in the presence of a physician.

