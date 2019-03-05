cruise ship

'Sudden, extreme' gust of wind sends Norwegian cruise ship passengers 'flying'

This picture from June 2018 shows the Norwegian Escape cruise ship in New York City.

NEW YORK -- Several people were injured when an "extreme" gust of wind rocked a cruise ship leaving New York City late Sunday night, sending objects -- and people -- flying to one side of the ship, according to reports.

Norwegian Cruise Line confirmed that its Norwegian Escape cruise encountered a "sudden, extreme gust of wind" at 100 knots (or approximately 115 miles per hour) and began to tilt toward its port side.

Tony Ciaramello, from New Jersey, was on the cruise ship during the gust and told Eyewitness News he thought he was going to die.

"People flying all over the place. All dishes and bottles smashing all over the place in the bars. Signs falling, chairs flying across the main room. I went flying as it tilted and landed on my stomach and slid like 20 feet and smashed into a guard rail in the middle of the floor," Ciaramello said via text message.



The cruise line confirmed that "several" people were injured and treated by the ship's medical staff. It did not confirm the number or extent of those injuries.

The ship was beginning a seven-night cruise out of New York City and was heading toward its first stop, Port Canaveral, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Norwegian said the ship was anticipating an early arrival Tuesday.

"No damage on ship remains fully operational and continues her scheduled itinerary," the cruise line tweeted. "Neither the current itinerary, nor the next sailing are expected to be impacted."

