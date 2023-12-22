Extra Time: Holiday spirits are on the rise in New York City

Eyewitness News Extra Time: Holiday spirits are on the rise in New York City ahead of Christmas Eve, Day.

On this edition of "Extra Time," we are taking a break from the headlines and focusing on the rising holiday spirit.

On this edition of "Extra Time," we are taking a break from the headlines and focusing on the rising holiday spirit. Eyewitness News Extra Time: Holiday spirits are on the rise in New York City ahead of Christmas Eve, Day.

On this edition of "Extra Time," we are taking a break from the headlines and focusing on the rising holiday spirit. Eyewitness News Extra Time: Holiday spirits are on the rise in New York City ahead of Christmas Eve, Day.

On this edition of "Extra Time," we are taking a break from the headlines and focusing on the rising holiday spirit. Eyewitness News Extra Time: Holiday spirits are on the rise in New York City ahead of Christmas Eve, Day.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this edition of "Extra Time," we are taking a break from the headlines and focusing on the rising holiday spirit.

It's no wonder songs about the city take on a different tone this time of year with the festive lights, the bustle of shoppers and cheer.

Hanukkah has wrapped for this year, and Christmas is Monday. Kwanzaa begins on December 26.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, the rush to their airports and highways is already underway.

Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg breaks down the holiday weekend forecast and how it may impact travel.

Plus, Lauren Glassberg has a look at an interactive Macy's holiday window that allows New Yorkers and tourists alike to since karaoke in Herald Square.

Another holiday tradition found on the streets of New York City is the Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle campaign. The campaign raises money to provide food, clothing and shelter not just during the holidays, but all year long. Major Brett DeMichael has more on the Salvation Army's mission.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.