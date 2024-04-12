Josh Einiger travels to Israel; Cardinal Dolan visits the region

Josh Einiger reports from Israel as Cardinal Dolan visits the region amid the Israel-Hamas war and tensions with Iran.

TEL AVIV (WABC) -- High-level U.S. officials are urgently trying to pressure Iran to back down from its threat to launch a retaliatory strike against Israel.

It's the latest challenge to the Biden administration as it attempts to avert an all-out war.

Eyewitness News Reporter Josh Einiger is in Tel Aviv, traveling with Cardinal Dolan in the region.

Cardinal Dolan will be meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Sunday, and Israel President Isaac Herzog on Monday.

