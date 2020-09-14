Traffic

MTA's F tunnel repair project gets underway between Manhattan and Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A $90 million project to fix the Rutgers tube of the MTA's F line between Manhattan and Brooklyn gets underway Monday.

The tunnel connects the Lower East Side and DUMBO.

It is the last of the East River subway crossings to be repaired after damage from Superstorm Sandy.

Most of the work will be done during nights and weekends.

Repairs are expected to be completed by the end of March.

Related topics:
trafficbrooklynlower east sidedumbomanhattannew yorknew york citymtasubway
