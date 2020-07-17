NYPD reveals person of interest in murder, decapitation of tech guru in NYC

By Eyewitness News
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for a person of interest in the gruesome murder of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur in a luxury condo on the Lower East Side.

Police say the person of interest worked for the victim and their business deal apparently went bad.

Fahim Saleh was found decapitated and dismembered on Tuesday inside his luxury condo on East Houston Street.

Authorities revealed on Thursday that Saleh was stabbed to death.

Investigators say Saleh was targeted and executed. Sources say there appeared to be a professional attempt to cover up the crime.

Investigators say a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur was targeted and executed in his Lower East Side apartment this week and sources say there appeared to be a professional attempt to cover it up.



Saleh used a key fob to select his floor in the elevator Monday, but surveillance video shows a man wearing black and carrying a bag following him on and acting like he selected a different floor.

But when they arrived on the seventh floor, the man followed Saleh off, and possibly knocked him out with a taser.

Police say the murderer used a power saw to dismember the body -- an act that was possibly interrupted when Saleh's sister called up from the street, causing the suspect to flee down the fire stairs.

Friends previously described Saleh as a brash and innovative entrepreneur who started businesses in Nigeria and elsewhere in the developing world.

So far, no one is in custody in connection to the crime.

Gokada released the following statement about their CEO:

"A leader, innovator and inspiration, Fahim's passion for Nigeria and its youth was immeasurable. He believed that technology could transform lives and improve safety and efficiency. He built Gokada to act upon these beliefs.

Under Fahim's leadership, Gokada has grown to become Nigeria's leading fully integrated delivery and logistics company, with outstanding growth and profitability metrics. Gokada has been built with a strong and resilient workforce that has navigated and transitioned through challenges, while keeping to its core values.

Gokada is committed to the well being of all of its employees, and believe it is important to take this time to support members of the team, as they pull through a devastating loss."

