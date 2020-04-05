coronavirus testing

Coronavirus scammers use fake 'pop-up' COVID-19 testing sites to steal DNA, personal information in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- State and local officials in Kentucky are warning against "pop-up" COVID-19 testing sites which offer quick results for cash.

A self-proclaimed medical marketing company set up makeshift testing sites outside various churches in Louisville with workers dressed head to toe in hazmat gear.

Metro Council President David James and Louisville advocates have been hunting down who they call fake COVID-19 testers, reported WDRB.

Local officials said the scammers are charging more than $200 a test and using people's DNA and personal information.

"It's really Medicaid fraud, is what it actually is. There is no reason that you should spend $240 dollars for a COVID test," James said. "And they're using the same gloves on Person A that they used on Person B, that they used on Person C."

Officials said the group may be from Illinois, and believe they are the same people who claimed to test people's DNA for diseases last year.

"They're the scum of the Earth and they're preying on the poorest of the poor, and I'm going to do everything in my power to get them the [explicit] out of Kentucky," James said.

The experts at the Better Business Bureau warn that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kentuckyillinoiscoronavirus testingcoronavirusscamscoronavirus test
CORONAVIRUS TESTING
NYC to test all health care workers at city-run hospitals for COVID-19
COVID-19 testing sites open for pediatric patients
First use of rapid test for coronavirus happening on Long Island
More New Jersey counties opening drive-thru coronavirus testing sites
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily deaths in NY drop for the first time, Cuomo says
NYC pleads for medical supplies, personnel as city reaches apex
New York City prepares for worst week
Palm Sunday mass celebrated online from the Vatican to New York City
Coronavirus in New York City: Photos capture the city during the pandemic
200 dead in a day as New Jersey toll surpasses 9/11
Woman attacked, blamed for COVID-19 pandemic in Bronx
Show More
AccuWeather: Cloudy, but turning warmer
Woman flying to see dying mother was plane's only passenger
NYPD keeping tabs on businesses obeying stay-at-home orders
Long Island seeing alarming rise - 'like a fire spreading' Cuomo says
Queen Elizabeth addresses UK as nation sees spike in virus deaths
More TOP STORIES News