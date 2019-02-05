FAMILY & PARENTING

Mom delivers baby by herself within minutes at New Jersey home

Lauren Glassberg reports on the mother in New Jersey who went into labor while she was home alone.

DUNELLEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
A mother in New Jersey went into labor while she was home alone and ended up delivering her baby girl all by herself.

"It maybe took a minute," Melissa Dawson said Tuesday.

Her water broke and within 10 minutes, her second daughter was born. It was a much easier labor than the 43 hours with her first child.

But this time, around Dawson wasn't at the hospital. She was home in Dunellen last Thursday, all alone.

Her husband was dropping off their 2-year-old at the in-laws house, getting ready for the new arrival. But that new arrival didn't give a whole lot of warning.

Dawson says after three sharp pains, her baby bungeed out onto the carpeted floor of her bedroom.

Her husband was able to get police and paramedics to the house as he raced back home.

Both Dawson and the baby were checked out at the hospital and sent home two days later.

"She's stronger than I could have ever imagined, this whole experience taught me to love, respect and cherish my wife, so it's beautiful," Greg Dawson said.

The baby was named Bria Belle, which means strong beauty. Both baby and mom personify those qualities.

