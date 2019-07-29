Mom gives birth to baby girl in Costco parking lot on Long Island

LAWRENCE, Long Island (WABC) -- First responders came to the rescue to help deliver a baby girl in the parking lot of a New York Costco.The baby was born Monday morning just before 8:30 a.m. at the store in the 600 block of Rockaway Turnpike.Shantie Krissoondatt and Christopher Lakharam were on their way to the hospital when Krissoondatt said she felt like the baby was coming. So that is when Lakharam pulled over into the parking lot and called 911.Police from Nassau County arrived to the scene and helped a medic deliver the baby girl in the front seat of the car.The little girl was due on August 13 and Krissoondatt said it all happened so quickly that she still has not had time to process it."I'm still in shock, I'm just grateful for everyone that was here to help, I'm so grateful for you guys, thank you," Krissoondatt said.The baby was then taken to a local hospital and is said to be healthy and doing fine. She was born weighing 5 pounds and 12 ounces.Her parents have not decided on a name for her quite yet.The couple also has an 18-month-old daughter at home who is excited to meet her baby sister.The family is recovering at South Nassau Community Hospital and celebrating this new addition to their family.----------